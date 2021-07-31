Authorities respond to stabbing on Sandino Drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a stabbing Saturday afternoon that injured at least one person.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 3:10 p.m. Saturday about the stabbing in the 1100 block of Sandino Drive.

Details are scarce.

However, police say they are looking for a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on the stabbing can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

