Bond set for suspect in rape case

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A $10,000 cash-only bond was set Friday for a Greene County man accused of raping a child, authorities said.

Jacob Spinks, 18, of Paragould was arrested by Paragould police July 30 in connection with the case.

The Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline got a call June 3 about the case, Paragould police said in a probable cause affidavit.

The victim told police she had been assaulted May 29 in Paragould.

Spinks was being held Friday in the Greene County jail and is awaiting a circuit court date in the case.

