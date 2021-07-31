Bond set for suspect in rape case
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A $10,000 cash-only bond was set Friday for a Greene County man accused of raping a child, authorities said.
Jacob Spinks, 18, of Paragould was arrested by Paragould police July 30 in connection with the case.
The Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline got a call June 3 about the case, Paragould police said in a probable cause affidavit.
The victim told police she had been assaulted May 29 in Paragould.
Spinks was being held Friday in the Greene County jail and is awaiting a circuit court date in the case.
