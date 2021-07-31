Energy Alert
Crews respond to ‘suspicious’ downtown fire in Kennett

By Marsha Heller and Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to an early morning building fire in downtown Kennett on Saturday, July 31.

Chief Paul Spain said crews arrived at the fire at approximately 3 o’clock in the morning. The burning building was in the 100 block of St. Francis Street in Kennett.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Kennett Fire Department stated the fire was suspicious in nature.

Spain said the reason the fire was suspicious was due to the building being vacant and in poor condition.

The building was probably due to be demolished, he said.

The City Fire Marshall is conducting the investigation.

There were no injuries.

The building probably suffered about $24,000 worth of damage.

Photos posted by the fire department show smoke coming form the building with a glow of what appears to be flames coming from the roof of a building.

Firefighters could be seen toward the back of the building spraying water on the fire while a crew out of view was hitting the top of the building with water.

Fire crews remained on scene approximately from 3:00 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Crews were called to an early morning building fire in downtown Kennett on Saturday, July 31.(Source: Kennett Fire Department/Facebook)

Additional photos show a backhoe in the process of taking down the front of the building and the building reduced to rubble.

Crews were called to an early morning building fire in downtown Kennett on Saturday, July 31.(Source: Kennett Fire Department/Facebook)
A building in downtown Kennett was reduced to rubble after an early morning fire on July 31.(Source: Kennett Fire Department/Facebook)

The fire department said the Missouri Department of Transportation, City Light, Gas and Water and David Ross assisted crews at the scene.

At the same time firefighters were battling that fire, two other “minor fires” had broken out, Spain said.

These included an exterior fire, which is considered suspicious. Another had arisen as the result a stove malfunctioning.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

