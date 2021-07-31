Energy Alert
Four dead in Pemiscot Co. trailer fire

Children, ages 1 and 2, among the four who died
The fire is under investigation by the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office. (Source: KFVS)(KFVS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARDELL, Mo. (KAIT) - Four people, including two young children, died this week in a trailer fire in southeast Missouri, according to authorities.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said deputies got a call around 5:30 a.m. July 29 about the trailer fire at the intersection of Highways 244 and 249.

When deputies and Wardell firefighters arrived, the house was destroyed.

Greenwell said Wardell and Hayti firefighters put out the fire and discovered the four bodies inside the house.

Killed in the fire were Stacy G. Leonard, 45; Stacy Jo Leonard, 36; Ivan Mitchell Leonard, 1 and Leah Sue Leonard, 2, all of Wardell.

Greenwell said the four people lived at the house and that the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The fire is under investigation by the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office.

