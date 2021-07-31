Jail enforces mask mandate amid ban

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Detention Center has had an ongoing mask mandate since the beginning of the pandemic, which has sparked some controversy, with state lawmakers banning mask mandates.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd says he has the right to enforce the mandate.

“I feel very strongly that it’s my duty as the Sheriff of Craighead County to protect the inmates and staff that work in our detention center,” Sheriff Boyd said.

The sheriff mentioned there has been an uptick in positive COVID cases inside the jail, adding this is not even the peak of their cases yet.

When it comes to social distancing, Sheriff Boyd says it’s impossible to do when there are “25 to 50 inmates in one barrack,” so he believes it’s best to use the resources they have like masks and COVID vaccines to lower the spread inside the jail.

To counter the argument of Arkansas Act 1002 , the sheriff says there is no penalty against him for having a mandate, adding he is currently responsible for the lives of almost 400 inmates.

“Whether you agree or disagree with it, it’s a small price to pay to wear a mask to make sure that people stay healthy,” Sheriff Boyd said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.