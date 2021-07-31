Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

NHL to investigate claim Sharks’ Evander Kane bet on own games

In this March 26, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck...
In this March 26, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck during the team's NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. The NHL says it will investigate an allegation made by Kane’s wife that he bets on his own games and has intentionally tried to lose for gambling profit.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NHL said it will investigate an allegation made by Evander Kane’s wife that the San Jose Sharks forward bet on his own games and has intentionally tried to lose for gambling profit.

The league said Saturday night on Twitter that it was made aware of the social media posts by Anna Kane and plans to conduct a full investigation. Anna Kane wrote on Instagram: “How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this.”

She added: “Can someone ask (Commissioner) Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?”

In a separate post, Anna Kane accused her husband of spending lavishly partying in Europe while asking her to sell her wedding ring to survive and wrote about not being able to afford baby formula for their child.

The NHL said: “The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously.”

A Sharks a team spokesman wrote in an email to The Associated Press that: “The San Jose Sharks have been in contact today with the National Hockey League about the serious allegations made against Evander Kane. We support a full and transparent investigation into the situation to maintain the integrity of the game and consistency with our team values.”

Kane’s gambling history and finances have been public knowledge for some time. A Las Vegas Strip casino sued Kane in 2019, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a playoff series against the Golden Knights.

Since the Supreme Court paved the way for legalized sports gambling in the U.S. and more states have adopted it, the NHL has embraced the possibilities and made several partnerships with sportsbooks and other betting organizations.

Reached by email before the league’s announcement, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said only a statement would be coming. The league said it would not make any further comments at this time.

A message sent to Kane’s agent was not immediately returned.

Kane, 29, is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract. He’s with his third organization after being drafted by and debuting with Atlanta/Winnipeg and a stint in Buffalo. According to Capfriendly, which charts hockey salaries, he has made just under $56 million during his NHL career.

Last season, he had 22 goals and 27 assists in 56 games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
TDOT says I-40 bridge to open ahead of schedule
TDOT: I-40 bridge to reopen ahead of schedule
Emergency crews worked to reroute traffic Saturday afternoon after a crash on Highway 141 north...
Crews respond to crash on Highway 141
Jacob Spinks, 18, of Paragould was arrested by Paragould police July 30 on suspicion of rape.
Bond set for suspect in rape case
Officials also said as of early Saturday, seven students and three staff members had tested...
Report: 168 Marion students, three staff under quarantine due to COVID

Latest News

The Globetrotters last performed at the First National Bank Arena in Feb. 2020.
Harlem Globetrotters return to Jonesboro
Globetrotters Return to Jonesboro
Trest to Return to Arkansas
Trest to Return to Arkansas
Economic Impact of Beetles at the Ridge
Economic Impact of Beetles at the Ridge