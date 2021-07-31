Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police searching for suspect responsible for at least 15 car break-ins

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - In Walnut Ridge, at least 15 cars have been broken into, along with a few in Hoxie.

Police don’t have any leads yet but say the best ways you can protect yourself are to lock your doors, take all of your valuables out of your car, and park in an area with plenty of light.

“You live in a small town. I love Walnut Ridge. I mean, I’ve lived here my whole life, and I’ve always thought of it as a safe place to raise your family,” said Holly Looney.

Looney is a victim of a break-in. She says it’s scary to think about.

“With these things happening, my car was unlocked, but if they’re going to break into a vehicle, they’re going to do other things too, especially if it’s not stopped. That’s the scary part of it,” said Looney.

Around 1 a.m. on June 28, Looney’s home surveillance video shows a male carrying a backpack. He stole air pods, her wallet, and debit cards.

“They did try to buy some Walmart E-Gift cards with my debit card, but luckily, my bank declined those. They did it twice, and my bank declined it. If they had gone through, they probably would have wiped out my bank account,” said Looney.

Looney isn’t the only victim. One of her neighbors lost $300 in cash.

“Two of my neighbors were also broken into that afternoon. Since then, it’s like every week someone from Walnut Ridge on Facebook is posting there’s been a break-in,” said Looney.

Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey is unsure if it’s an individual or group committing the crimes, but he believes they are connected. He says the crimes are random. The thief goes for people in neighborhoods and rural areas.

“The number one thing is to keep your vehicle locked. Had quite a bit of surveillance footage provided to us, a lot of that has shown if they walk up to a locked vehicle, they pull on a locked door they’ll simply walk off,” said Cooksey.

If you have any information that can help the police, call 870-886-6638.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Thursday evening to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Brookland.
Multi-vehicle crash blocks Highway 49
Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source:...
Churches canceling in-person worship, requiring masks
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case
St. Bernards Medical Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
Staffing shortage impacting Jonesboro hospital

Latest News

A Craighead County man faces drug and viewing sexual conduct involving a child charges after a...
Cyber tip leads to arrest in child exploitation images, drug case
Starts 2021 season August 19th
Dooley likes schedule and roster for 2021 Arkansas State women’s soccer
Jonesboro track & field team sending multiple athletes to Junior Olympics
Ralvis Raptors track & field prepare for Junior Olympics
Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas
Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas continues work in the community