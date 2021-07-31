Police searching for suspect responsible for at least 15 car break-ins

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - In Walnut Ridge, at least 15 cars have been broken into, along with a few in Hoxie.

Police don’t have any leads yet but say the best ways you can protect yourself are to lock your doors, take all of your valuables out of your car, and park in an area with plenty of light.

“You live in a small town. I love Walnut Ridge. I mean, I’ve lived here my whole life, and I’ve always thought of it as a safe place to raise your family,” said Holly Looney.

Looney is a victim of a break-in. She says it’s scary to think about.

“With these things happening, my car was unlocked, but if they’re going to break into a vehicle, they’re going to do other things too, especially if it’s not stopped. That’s the scary part of it,” said Looney.

Around 1 a.m. on June 28, Looney’s home surveillance video shows a male carrying a backpack. He stole air pods, her wallet, and debit cards.

“They did try to buy some Walmart E-Gift cards with my debit card, but luckily, my bank declined those. They did it twice, and my bank declined it. If they had gone through, they probably would have wiped out my bank account,” said Looney.

Looney isn’t the only victim. One of her neighbors lost $300 in cash.

“Two of my neighbors were also broken into that afternoon. Since then, it’s like every week someone from Walnut Ridge on Facebook is posting there’s been a break-in,” said Looney.

Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey is unsure if it’s an individual or group committing the crimes, but he believes they are connected. He says the crimes are random. The thief goes for people in neighborhoods and rural areas.

“The number one thing is to keep your vehicle locked. Had quite a bit of surveillance footage provided to us, a lot of that has shown if they walk up to a locked vehicle, they pull on a locked door they’ll simply walk off,” said Cooksey.

If you have any information that can help the police, call 870-886-6638.

