Report: 168 Marion students, three staff under quarantine due to COVID

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 170 students and staff at one area school district had to quarantine this week due to coming in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19, according to content partner KARK.

The district’s communications director, Andy Weld, told KARK that 168 students and three staff members have been quarantined since school began at the Crittenden County school on July 26. School began early this year in Marion due to a hybrid schedule format.

Officials also said as of early Saturday, seven students and three staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, while 10 students and 15 staff members avoid having to be quarantined due to being fully vaccinated.

The district is working to help people impacted by the situation.

Weld told KARK that the district is offering a $200 stipend to staff members who present documentation of their COVID-19 vaccination, while the district will be holding a community vaccination clinic from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 4 and a staff vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Patriot Arena in Marion.

Officials also said the school’s staff clinic will also be open to the public.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

