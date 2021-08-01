Energy Alert
15 NEA standouts make it to Hooten’s ‘SuperTeam’

John Paul Pickens (above) was one of the 15 named to the SuperTeam.
John Paul Pickens (above) was one of the 15 named to the SuperTeam.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We are just weeks away from Football Friday Night. Our FFN Preseason Tour starts Monday on Region 8 Sports.

Hooten’s Arkansas Football is out in stores, and their annual SuperTeam features 15 NEA standouts. Check them out below.

6A

DB John Paul Pickens (JHS)

5A

QB Cameron Scarlett (Nettleton)

DL Mario Crawford (Valley View)

RB Carl Washington (Wynne)

OL Tirrell Johnson (Wynne)

4A

RB Travell Anderson (Gosnell)

LB Tru Walker (Gosnell)

DB Mike Sharp (Rivercrest)

DL Tarus Crawford (Blytheville)

3A

OL Jalen Chappell (Hoxie)

LB Jace Benesch (Hoxie)

DL Tyler Siddons (Salem)

2A

LB Lathan Briley (McCrory)

LB Reid Kennon (McCrory)

WR/DB A.J. Beale (Cross Co.)

The 28th season of Football Friday Night will kick off on August 27th

