Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

15-year-old who shot four people turned in by mother, NOPD Chief says

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 15-year-old who is said to be responsible for a quadruple shooting over the weekend was turned into authorities by his mother, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference Monday.

Chief Ferguson commended the parent for doing the right thing. He said it takes a village when it comes to juvenile crime in New Orleans.

Three people were shot and another was killed early Sunday morning around 4:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Iberville Street.

5 shot on Bourbon Street, police say

VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning

The quadruple shooting on Iberville was the second shooting Sunday involving multiple victims.

Five people were shot on Bourbon Street around 2:30 a.m.

In total, 14 people were shot in the city of New Orleans within a roughly 12 hour time-frame.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while...
Arkansas police officers on leave after man dies in custody
Power outage
Power restored to most residents after Saturday storms
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Driver, hit and run victim in Caruthersville identified
Cave City Watermelon Festival main stage
Cave City Watermelon Festival battles heat, delivers vaccines to community

Latest News

NOPD News Conference on Weekend Violent Crime Incidents
NOPD News Conference on Weekend Violent Crime Incidents
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Driver, hit and run victim in Caruthersville identified
Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while...
Arkansas police officers on leave after man dies in custody
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, Aug. 1-7
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead County Mug Shots, Aug. 1-7