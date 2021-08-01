Energy Alert
Arkansas police officers on leave after man dies in custody

Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while...
Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while in their custody.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while in their custody.

Officials say that the officers with the Hot Springs Police Department had placed 30-year-old Brandon Klorik in custody after responding to a welfare check call at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Hot Springs Sgt. Patrick Langley said in a statement that after Klorik was placed in police custody “due to his behavior,” he became unresponsive.

Klorik was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Arkansas State Police has taken over the investigation into Klorik’s death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

