Arkansas reports 1,984 new COVID cases, 16 deaths

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media Sunday that the vaccination numbers in the state are also up from last week, showing the need to be vaccinated.(KKTV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with an increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

State health officials released the latest COVID-19 numbers Sunday afternoon.

As of Sunday, the state had 388,436 total cases since the pandemic began, up 1,984 since Saturday.

The state also had an increase of 984 active cases, with 19,738 reported. State health officials said there have been 6,157 deaths, up 16 since Saturday, while 1,139 people are in the hospital, up 34.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that the vaccination numbers in the state are also up.

“The vaccine numbers are up from last week. If you have concerns about the vaccine, please speak with those you trust to get the facts,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “The vaccine is saving lives.”

As of Sunday, 312,071 people are partially immunized while 1,061,721 people have been fully immunized with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Locally, state health officials said Craighead County saw the largest increase in active cases with 53, to 907 total; followed by Crittenden County with 190, up 28 from Saturday and Mississippi County, with 149, up 26 from Saturday.

No deaths were reported locally, while several counties including Baxter, Clay, Cleburne, Cross, Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp counties had small or no increases in active cases over Saturday’s numbers.

