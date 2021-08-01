Energy Alert
Arkansas RHP Trest to return to school for senior season

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Elijah Trest has announced he will return to the Diamond Hogs next season.

The right-handed pitcher was drafted in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies.

Trest, an upcoming senior, stuck out 15 over 14.1 of work this season. He posted an earned run average of 3.14 over 10 appearances, helping Arkansas get to the NCAA Super Regional.

