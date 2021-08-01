Arkansas RHP Trest to return to school for senior season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Elijah Trest has announced he will return to the Diamond Hogs next season.

The right-handed pitcher was drafted in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies.

Trest, an upcoming senior, stuck out 15 over 14.1 of work this season. He posted an earned run average of 3.14 over 10 appearances, helping Arkansas get to the NCAA Super Regional.

