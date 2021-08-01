Body found in Caruthersville, Mo. believed to be victim of hit and run

Energy Alert
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit and run.(Gray News)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit and run.

Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones said kids found a body in a ditch near the recreation center around 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

He said they believe the man died in a hit and run that happened in the early morning hours on Saturday.

A suspect is in custody.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 39-year-old Willie T. Campbell was walking in the road on 15th Street, at the Truman Boulevard intersection, when he was hit by an SUV at approximately 8:22 p.m. on Friday.

MSHP reports the driver of the SUV, 30-year-old Nicholas L. Womble, left the scene of the crash.

