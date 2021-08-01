Energy Alert
A Break in the Heat

August 1st, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Still humid, but temperatures are much cooler and stay that way for most of the week. A shower or two is possible overnight and again during the day on Monday. Humidity continues to drop through Tuesday helping us wake up in the low to mid-60s a few mornings this week. 80s stick around until next weekend when humidity and heat come rushing back. Not much rain in the forecast for the start of August, but a round of rain looks possible Friday.

