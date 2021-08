CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 1,300 people are without power Saturday night in Corning as storms move through the area.

According to the outage map on the Entergy Arkansas website, 1,323 were without power as of 9:25 p.m.

Power is expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m.

