Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

U.S. men’s volleyball eliminated early at Olympics

Argentina's Facundo Conte spikes a ball past Maxwell Holt, #12, and Taylor Sander, of the...
Argentina's Facundo Conte spikes a ball past Maxwell Holt, #12, and Taylor Sander, of the United States, during a men's volleyball preliminary round Pool B match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, early Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. men’s volleyball team was eliminated after pool play at the Olympics for the first time since 2000 after losing in three sets to Argentina.

The Americans won two of their first three matches in Tokyo before losing to Brazil and Argentina to fall to fifth place in Pool B and miss out on the quarterfinals for the first time since losing all five matches in Sydney 21 years ago.

The U.S. won bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro and brought back eight players from that team with high hopes for these Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews worked to reroute traffic Saturday afternoon after a crash on Highway 141 north...
Crews respond to crash on Highway 141
Officials also said as of early Saturday, seven students and three staff members had tested...
Report: 168 Marion students, three staff under quarantine due to COVID
Jonesboro police are investigating a stabbing Saturday afternoon that injured at least one...
One in custody after stabbing on Sandino Drive
Jacob Spinks, 18, of Paragould was arrested by Paragould police July 30 on suspicion of rape.
Bond set for suspect in rape case
Power outage
Power restored to most residents after Saturday storms

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Schumer: Vote on infrastructure bill could come within days
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck...
Sharks’ Kane denies game-fixing allegations from wife
This image from surveillance video shows the suspects in a mass shooting in New York City that...
Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds
Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while...
Arkansas police officers on leave after man dies in custody
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
Fauci: More ‘pain and suffering’ ahead as COVID cases rise