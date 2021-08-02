2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2021 FFN Preseason Tour kicks off with Jonesboro.

The Golden Hurricane won 6 games last season and hosted a 6A State Playoff game. Randy Coleman’s crew return plenty of experience in all three phases. The black and gold are aiming for a 6A East title and a deep postseason.

Jonesboro opens the season August 27th at home vs. Little Rock Catholic.

