2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Jonesboro

Jonesboro kicked off preseason football practice Monday morning.
Jonesboro kicked off preseason football practice Monday morning.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2021 FFN Preseason Tour kicks off with Jonesboro.

The Golden Hurricane won 6 games last season and hosted a 6A State Playoff game. Randy Coleman’s crew return plenty of experience in all three phases. The black and gold are aiming for a 6A East title and a deep postseason.

Jonesboro opens the season August 27th at home vs. Little Rock Catholic.

