2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Nettleton

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues with a stop at Nettleton.

The Raiders returned to the 5A State Playoffs in 2020. All-State quarterback Cameron Scarlett returns for his senior season. Head coach Steven Hampton added new faces to his coaching staff, including former Arkansas State assistant Allen Johnson.

Nettleton kicks off the season August 27th at Blytheville.

