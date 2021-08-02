Energy Alert
Former Arkansas State track & field standout Kristina Knott competes in Olympics

Former Arkansas State track & field standout Kristina Knott represented the Philippines in the...
Former Arkansas State track & field standout Kristina Knott represented the Philippines in the Olympics.(Source: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOKYO (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf competed on track & field’s biggest stage.

Kristina Knott represented the Philippines in the women’s 200 meters. Knott finished 5th in Heat 7 with a time of 23.80 seconds. She failed to advance to the semifinals.

Knott qualified for her first Olympics via a universality place. This IOC process allows smaller nations to send more athletes to the Olympic Games. She holds the Phillipine and Southeast Asian Games records in the 200m (23.07 seconds).

Knott competed for Arkansas State in 2015 and 2016 before transferring to Miami. She was the 2016 Sun Belt Outdoor champion in the 100 meters and 200 meters. The Florida native finished second in the 60m and 200m at the 2016 Sun Belt Indoor Championships.

