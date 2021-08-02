Aug. 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Aug. 2. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Still humid, but temperatures are much cooler and stay that way for most of the week.

A shower or two is possible overnight and again during the day on Monday.

Humidity continues to drop through Tuesday helping us wake up in the low to mid-60s a few mornings this week.

80s stick around until next weekend when humidity and heat come rushing back.

News Headlines

Fewer people showed up for this year’s Cave City Watermelon Festival, due largely in part to the extreme heat and the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The state of Arkansas saw nearly 2,000 new COVID cases Sunday, with 16 more people dying.

A person is in police custody following a weekend stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

