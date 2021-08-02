Energy Alert
Clinic offering free legal aid to veterans

The Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s Veterans Justice Outreach Program and Jonesboro...
The Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s Veterans Justice Outreach Program and Jonesboro Grants & Community Development will host a free veterans legal clinic on Thursday, Aug. 5.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Veterans needing legal advice will have a chance to speak with an attorney for free.

The Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s Veterans Justice Outreach Program, along with Jonesboro Grants & Community Development and the Arkansas State University Beck Pride Center, will host a free veterans legal clinic on Thursday, Aug. 5.

The clinic will be held from noon until 2 p.m. at the E. Boone Watson Community Center, 1005 Logan Ave. in Jonesboro.

According to Monday’s news release, local attorneys will be available to provide free legal advice on civil and legal issues, including personal injury, family law, estate planning, expungements/criminal defense, and landlord/tenant matters.

For more information, call the Memphis VA Medical Center to speak with a Veteran Justice Outreach Program representative at 901-523-8990.

