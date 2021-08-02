Gasoline prices rise with higher demand

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices rose nearly two cents in the last week, as demand set another 2021 high.

GasBuddy.com reports gasoline rose 1.7 cents per gallon to an average of $2.86. That’s 5.2 cents more than a month ago and 99.3 cents higher than the same time last year.

The national average also rose 1.7 cents to $3.16/gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, attributed the increase to “continued strong gasoline demand” in the United States, which has pushed oil prices back up.

“According to GasBuddy data, demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week’s record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season,” he said. “For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we’ll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day.”

