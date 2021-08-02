Energy Alert
Best Weather Still Ahead

August 2nd, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A few showers remain possible overnight into Tuesday, but most stay dry. Everyone sees lower humidity move in by Tuesday morning. Dewpoints drop from humid to where you probably won’t notice it! Low humidity will help temperatures fall to the low to mid-60s Wednesday and Thursday morning. A few showers are possible on Friday depending on how much moisture returns by then. Highs stay in the 80s until Friday or Saturday when the 90s return. Heat and humidity come rushing back. Temperatures will be back in the mid-90s by Sunday. Next week looks hot!

