Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Masks again required for Shelby County-owned buildings

(Storyblocks)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced Monday the return of mandatory masks for county-owned buildings.

According to Harris’ tweet, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, masks will be required for everyone, including vaccinated individuals, in county-owned facilities that are open to the public.

In the same tweet, the mayor encouraged vaccinations.

“The way out of this pandemic is -- and has always been -- to make sure our loved ones get vaccinated. #ContinuetheCourse,” Harris tweeted.

Shelby County, like much of the country, is seeing rising COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, the county reported its largest daily increase in new cases since the beginning of the year.

Last wee, the CDC recommended everyone wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission.

A new health directive is expected for Shelby County this week, but last week leaders said it would only recommend masks in accordance with the CDC’s new guidance.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while...
Arkansas police officers on leave after man dies in custody
Power outage
Power restored to most residents after Saturday storms
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Driver, hit and run victim in Caruthersville identified
Cave City Watermelon Festival main stage
Cave City Watermelon Festival battles heat, delivers vaccines to community

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
168 students, 3 staff members in quarantine after first week of school in Marion
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants
The 51-year-old man, who was hospitalized for three months, is encouraging others to take...
After life or death battle with COVID-19, Ind. man encourages others to get vaccinated
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media Sunday that the vaccination numbers in the state are...
Arkansas reports 1,984 new COVID cases, 16 deaths