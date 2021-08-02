Memphis I-40 Bridge eastbound lanes now open, westbound lanes to open Friday, Aug. 6

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s always been a lot of traffic when driving into Memphis, but when the I-40 Bridge shut down, it caused everyone a lot of grief.

Those struggles are ending, as the bridge’s eastbound lanes opened up Saturday night after TDOT reported that their work was ahead of schedule.

Right now, the westbound lanes will open up Friday, Aug. 6, but there is no exact time set for when that will happen.

Many from Region 8 drive to Memphis quite often, including Jacob Blevins, who drives from Brookland to Memphis about 20 times a month to work for teams like the Memphis Grizzlies and Redbirds.

“Man, I learned a lot of back roads in Marion and West Memphis,” Blevins said. “There was about a three-week period where it took me three hours to get to work instead of an hour, hour ten. I ended up spending the night at my boss’ a couple of times.”

Blevins, along with many others in Region 8, is excited to hear that work on the bridge is almost finished.

“I’m excited. It’s weird that’s something like that is exciting, you know? But it’s going to cut my commute in half.”

