NEA Baptist reports more patients testing positive for COVID-19

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of Northeast Arkansas patients testing positive for the coronavirus continues to rise at one hospital.

According to NEA Baptist’s COVID-19 report released Monday, the positivity rate of patients currently admitted is 34.5%.

Last week, the hospital had 32 COVID-positive patients. As of Aug. 2, the hospital is treating 47 patients.

Currently, 17 are in intensive care, and 12 are on ventilators or bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP machine).

Of the patients it’s treating, 87.2% are unvaccinated.

“We have not yet activated our multi-level surge plan but have the ability to expand capacity to care for additional COVID-positive patients if the need arises,” said Ty Jones, director of marketing.

Jones reported the hospital and its clinics had administered 300 more tests between July 26 and Aug. 1. Those 1,728 tests returned a positivity rate of 21.6%.

Last week, the test positivity rate was 17.4%.

He added that the number of people getting vaccines in the last week had also risen 10%.

For a list of places where you can get the vaccine, including NEA Baptist, click here.

