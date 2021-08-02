Push for public vote on new Missouri gas tax increase tabled
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A campaign to put Missouri’s new gas tax increase to a public vote has been tabled.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday reported that a conservative advocacy group dropped plans to get the issue on the ballot. Americans for Prosperity-Missouri had hoped voters would overturn the tax increase.
But the group’s executive director says the campaign just didn’t come together.
The law will gradually raise the state’s 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax to 29.5 cents over five years. Buyers can get a refund if they keep their receipts.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.