Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Push for public vote on new Missouri gas tax increase tabled

(Pexels.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A campaign to put Missouri’s new gas tax increase to a public vote has been tabled.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday reported that a conservative advocacy group dropped plans to get the issue on the ballot. Americans for Prosperity-Missouri had hoped voters would overturn the tax increase.

But the group’s executive director says the campaign just didn’t come together.

The law will gradually raise the state’s 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax to 29.5 cents over five years. Buyers can get a refund if they keep their receipts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while...
Arkansas police officers on leave after man dies in custody
Power outage
Power restored to most residents after Saturday storms
The state also added 844 new cases and 42 more people died.
‘Hospitals are full’: Arkansas sets record in COVID admissions
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Driver, hit and run victim in Caruthersville identified

Latest News

A McRae man was arrested on a murder charge in a March 2020 homicide case.
Arrest made in 2020 White County homicide
Woman arrested on capital murder charge
“On occasion, we had extractions where people were trapped inside their vehicles, and we had a...
I-40 bridge reopening comes as a relief to first responders
Hospitals see a high volume of patients in their emergency departments.
Emergency departments see long wait times, high census numbers
Tyrone Kenyun Jefferson
Man arrested after trying to trade drugs for hotel room, crashing SUV into ditch