Report: Former LSU pitching coach Alan Dunn named new Arkansas State pitching coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves baseball will have more SEC experience in the dugout.

AStateNation was first to report that former LSU pitching coach Alan Dunn will be the new Arkansas State pitching coach. Dunn spent the last 9 seasons in Baton Rouge. He developed 25 MLB Draft picks, including 2021 selections Jaden Hill (2nd Round) and Landon Marceaux (3rd Round). 5 current MLB pitchers learned from Dunn at LSU, including All-State hurler Aaron Nola. Dunn experienced 3 College World Series with the Tigers (2013, 2015, 2017).

The Tigers were top 3 in the SEC in strikeouts in 4 seasons. LSU led the nation with 17 shutouts in 2014. Dunn was named the 2015 National Pitching Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

The Alabama native has 18 seasons of experience coaching professional baseball. Dunn was the Baltimore Orioles bullpen coach from 2007-2010. He served as the O’s minor league pitching coordinator in 2011. Dunn worked with the Chicago Cubs organization in various roles from 1993 to 2007.

Dunn is tasked with turning around an Arkansas State pitching staff that was last in the Sun Belt in ERA (7.22) and strikeouts (320). The Red Wolves allowed the most earned runs (332) and walks in the conference (261).

