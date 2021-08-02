Virtual learning programs show enrollment increase

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some parents are choosing to go virtual as delta variant cases rise and no vaccine is available to children under 12.

Arkansas adds hundreds of new COVID-19 cases each day, but this time the age range is younger, causing parents to second guess how their children will go to school.

“We were able to continue school as normal,” said Amy Johnson, head of schools for Arkansas Virtual Academy. “We didn’t have to shut down our classroom we were already positioned to provide education for our students in an online format so we didn’t have to shift virtually we were already living in that space.”

Johnson said they saw a significant increase in enrollment in 2020, and that number continues to rise this year, “In the last few weeks, our enrollment has really seen an uptick.”

They had about 1,000 more students enrolled at the start of summer this year than they saw pre-covid. She said that number is increasing quickly as the first day of school approaches.

“It’s obvious that families are concerned about the delta variant and just the extreme ease with which it spreads and so we are seeing more and working with reach out and are interested,” said Johnson.

Last year they raised the cap on the number of students they can enroll.

This year classes begin on Aug. 18, but they have open enrollment for students that may need to change to virtual after that date.

“You know I know that parents actually talk to the parents this weekend she was very concerned about sending their student back that didn’t really necessarily want to mask and you know those younger students that’s a hard thing to maneuver,” said Johnson.

The Westside Consolidated School District reopened its virtual learning application.

The deadline to apply for that is Friday, Aug. 6.

