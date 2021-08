BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2021 FFN Preseason Tour continues with Brookland.

It’s year 2 in the 5A East and also year 2 under head coach Eric Munoz. 2020 was highlighted by a win over Valley View and playing in their first state playoff game in program history.

Brookland opens the season August 27th at Gosnell.

