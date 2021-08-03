2021 PBA Jonesboro Open set for this weekend at Hijinx

The PBA Summer Tour returns to Hijinx Family Entertainment Center with the PBA Jonesboro Open beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Defending champion Kyle Troup and PBA Summer Tour points leader EJ Tackett lead a strong field of PBA players into the event, which will culminate in the stepladder finals Sunday at 4 p.m. CT. All rounds of competition will be streamed live on FloBowling.

Here are some of the top storylines heading into the 2021 PBA Jonesboro Open:

Troup Looks to Defend Title, Pass $500,000 in Earnings

Last season, Kyle Troup bowled 290 to defeat Chris Barnes for the PBA Jonesboro Open title. It was Troup’s fourth career title and first of three he won in 2020. He’s already won twice more this season and will be looking to win his ninth career title this weekend. Troup continues to creep closer to the half-million-dollar mark in season earnings, currently sitting at a PBA Tour-record $487,900.

A Jonesboro Summer

For the first time since 2018, the PBA Jonesboro Open will be held as part of the Summer Tour. Tommy Jones won the inaugural event in 2016, followed by François Lavoie in 2017 and Andrew Anderson as part of his 2018 PBA Player of the Year season. In 2019 and 2020, the PBA Jonesboro Open was held early in the season, with Norm Duke claiming his 40th career title in 2019 and Troup earning the championship in 2020.

Tackett Leads Summer Tour Points Race

EJ Tackett and Danielle McEwan won the Storm PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles this past weekend, giving Tackett his 14th career PBA Tour title and also moving him into the lead in the PBA Summer Tour points race. The best 10 players at the conclusion of all five events will receive a share of the $40,000 bonus prize fund, with the top player earning $20,000. Tackett now holds a slight edge over Shawn Maldonado, with Anthony Simonsen—who finished third in both events—sitting in third.

PBA Summer Tour Points Leaders Through Two Events

EJ Tackett, 2,785

Shawn Maldonado, 2,617.5

Anthony Simonsen, 2,300

François Lavoie, 1,665

Jake Peters, 1,500

Darren Tang, 1,295

Richie Teece, 1,160

Tommy Jones, 1,155

Anthony Lavery-Spahr, 1,130

Chris Via, 1,105

PBA Jonesboro Open Live Streaming Schedule

Hijinx Family Entertainment Center – Jonesboro, Ark.

Saturday, August 7

9 a.m. CT – Qualifying (A Squad)

3 p.m. CT – Qualifying (B Squad)

Sunday, August 8

8:30 a.m. CT – Cashers Qualifying

12 p.m. CT – Match Play

4 p.m. CT – Stepladder Finals

All rounds will be streamed live on FloBowling. To subscribe, visit FloBowling.com.

PBA Jonesboro Open Winners Since 2016

2016 – Tommy Jones

2017 – François Lavoie

2018 – Andrew Anderson

2019 – Norm Duke

2020 – Kyle Troup

