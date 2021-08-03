Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2021 PBA Jonesboro Open set for this weekend at Hijinx

PBA bowler Kyle Troup celebrates after a strike by pulling out his afro pick. The PBA Jonesboro...
PBA bowler Kyle Troup celebrates after a strike by pulling out his afro pick. The PBA Jonesboro Open began Wednesday at Hijinx.
By PBA Tour
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The PBA Summer Tour returns to Hijinx Family Entertainment Center with the PBA Jonesboro Open beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Defending champion Kyle Troup and PBA Summer Tour points leader EJ Tackett lead a strong field of PBA players into the event, which will culminate in the stepladder finals Sunday at 4 p.m. CT. All rounds of competition will be streamed live on FloBowling.

Here are some of the top storylines heading into the 2021 PBA Jonesboro Open:

Troup Looks to Defend Title, Pass $500,000 in Earnings

Last season, Kyle Troup bowled 290 to defeat Chris Barnes for the PBA Jonesboro Open title. It was Troup’s fourth career title and first of three he won in 2020. He’s already won twice more this season and will be looking to win his ninth career title this weekend. Troup continues to creep closer to the half-million-dollar mark in season earnings, currently sitting at a PBA Tour-record $487,900.

A Jonesboro Summer

For the first time since 2018, the PBA Jonesboro Open will be held as part of the Summer Tour. Tommy Jones won the inaugural event in 2016, followed by François Lavoie in 2017 and Andrew Anderson as part of his 2018 PBA Player of the Year season. In 2019 and 2020, the PBA Jonesboro Open was held early in the season, with Norm Duke claiming his 40th career title in 2019 and Troup earning the championship in 2020.

Tackett Leads Summer Tour Points Race

EJ Tackett and Danielle McEwan won the Storm PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles this past weekend, giving Tackett his 14th career PBA Tour title and also moving him into the lead in the PBA Summer Tour points race. The best 10 players at the conclusion of all five events will receive a share of the $40,000 bonus prize fund, with the top player earning $20,000. Tackett now holds a slight edge over Shawn Maldonado, with Anthony Simonsen—who finished third in both events—sitting in third.

PBA Summer Tour Points Leaders Through Two Events

  • EJ Tackett, 2,785
  • Shawn Maldonado, 2,617.5
  • Anthony Simonsen, 2,300
  • François Lavoie, 1,665
  • Jake Peters, 1,500
  • Darren Tang, 1,295
  • Richie Teece, 1,160
  • Tommy Jones, 1,155
  • Anthony Lavery-Spahr, 1,130
  • Chris Via, 1,105

PBA Jonesboro Open Live Streaming Schedule

Hijinx Family Entertainment Center – Jonesboro, Ark.

Saturday, August 7

9 a.m. CT – Qualifying (A Squad)

3 p.m. CT – Qualifying (B Squad)

Sunday, August 8

8:30 a.m. CT – Cashers Qualifying

12 p.m. CT – Match Play

4 p.m. CT – Stepladder Finals

All rounds will be streamed live on FloBowling. To subscribe, visit FloBowling.com.

PBA Jonesboro Open Winners Since 2016

2016 – Tommy Jones

2017 – François Lavoie

2018 – Andrew Anderson

2019 – Norm Duke

2020 – Kyle Troup

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state also added 844 new cases and 42 more people died.
‘Hospitals are full’: Arkansas sets record in COVID admissions
Matthew Vericker, 26
Man arrested on fraud charges after picking up someone else’s prescription
Woman arrested on capital murder charge
A staff member at NEA Baptist's clinic working at the clinic's vaccine area.
Hospital seeing vaccinated become hospitalized, unvaccinated faring worse
Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while...
Arkansas police officers on leave after man dies in custody

Latest News

FFN Extra: New Forrest City HC Teli White Previews 2021 Mustangs
FFN Extra: Wynne HC Van Paschal on 2021 Yellowjackets
Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1) shoots a 3-pointer as Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31)...
Report: Malik Monk agrees to deal with Lakers
Valley View head football coach
FFN Extra: Valley View head coach Sean Cockrell previews 2021 season