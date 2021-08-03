Arrest made in 2020 White County homicide

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A McRae man was arrested on a murder charge in a March 2020 homicide case.

On March 4, 2020, White County 911 received a call about a man being found dead in the 100-block of Lynn Street in McRae.

Keith Crisco, 72, was found dead in the house and apparently had suffered trauma to the head.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Wayne Thompson, 52, was developed as a suspect and provided a statement of his involvement on July 21.

Thompson was arrested for murder 1st degree, a class y felony, and tampering with evidence, a class d felony.

A bond for Thompson was set at $1 million.

He is supposed to appear in White County Circuit Court on Sep. 7 at 9 a.m.

