Aug. 3: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Aug. 3. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’re easing our toes into the month of August, but much hotter weather is on the way.

Today’s high temperatures will fail to hit the 90s once again despite generally sunny skies.

A stray shower is possible as an upper disturbance shifts across Region 8.

Enjoy the next few mornings in the 60s! By the weekend, summer heat and humidity make a big comeback.

Daily highs surge into the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday into the early part of next week.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

The reopening of the Interstate 40 bridge at West Memphis comes as a relief not only to commuters but to first responders trying to reach the other side of the Mississippi River.

As COVID hospitalizations reached a record high in the state of Arkansas, the effects are being felt at Region 8 emergency rooms.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to address the rising numbers at a news conference today at 1:30 p.m. Watch it on-air on online at KAIT-TV.

It’s time for Region 8 kids to head back to school and that means it’s time to Stuff the Bus.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.