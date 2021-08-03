Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Emergency departments see long wait times, high census numbers

Hospitals see a high volume of patients in their emergency departments.
Hospitals see a high volume of patients in their emergency departments.(KAIT-TV)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As hospitalizations in Arkansas reached a record-breaking number since March 2020, emergency departments in Jonesboro are overwhelmed with high census numbers.

NEA Baptist and St. Bernards Medical Center both say the high volumes are a combination of COVID-positive patients and other emergencies.

NEA Baptist Marketing Director Ty Jones says their emergency department is the busiest it’s ever been.

“We saw 4500 patients for the month of July which is close to impossible to manage with just 21 beds in our emergency department,” Jones said.

With the help of adding another provider, Jones added the department has been managing their volume by prioritizing their triage for people with urgent medical needs.

At St. Bernards, patients have had to wait as long as 8 hours to get a hospital bed, according to one anonymous source.

Carmen Smith, the emergency department director at St. Bernards, said their long wait times come from short staffing impacted by the national nursing shortage.

“We do have competent staff that [is] ready and willing to take care of them,” Smith said, “We’re doing everything we can to get patients through the process.”

Both hospitals mentioned not to worry about ED wait times if you are experiencing emergent symptoms, such as “chest pain”, shortness of breath, or unresponsiveness.

However, if you do not need to seek immediate care, you are encouraged to visit your local urgent care.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while...
Arkansas police officers on leave after man dies in custody
Power outage
Power restored to most residents after Saturday storms
The state also added 844 new cases and 42 more people died.
‘Hospitals are full’: Arkansas sets record in COVID admissions
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Driver, hit and run victim in Caruthersville identified

Latest News

“On occasion, we had extractions where people were trapped inside their vehicles, and we had a...
I-40 bridge reopening comes as a relief to first responders
Top state health officials briefed Arkansas lawmakers ahead of a special session Gov. Asa...
Health officials brief lawmakers on COVID-19 in Arkansas
Governor Mike Parson visited Bollinger Mill as part of his Missouri Bicentennial Tour through...
Gov. Parson discusses COVID-19 summer surge in Mo.
A staff member at NEA Baptist's clinic working at the clinic's vaccine area.
Hospital seeing vaccinated become hospitalized, unvaccinated faring worse