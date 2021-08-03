Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Health officials brief lawmakers on COVID-19 in Arkansas

Top state health officials briefed Arkansas lawmakers ahead of a special session Gov. Asa...
Top state health officials briefed Arkansas lawmakers ahead of a special session Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to call later this week.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) -Top state health officials briefed Arkansas lawmakers ahead of a special session Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to call later this week.

According to a report from content partner KATV, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha told the Joint Public Health, Welfare, and Labor committee that 86% of the state’s COVID-19 cases are from the delta variant.

COVID-19 is impacting children in Arkansas more now than one year ago. The state saw a 267% increase between April and June.

“It went from 21 to 77 children who were hospitalized in each of those months. This is much higher than it was last year for July,” Dillaha said.

As of Monday, Aug. 2, Arkansas Children’s Hospital reported 21 hospitalized patients, 19 of those in Little Rock, with the other two in Northwest Arkansas, according to President & CEO Marcy Doderer.

“Eight of those are in the ICU, and five of them are on ventilators. It’s not been our highest peak in recent days. Our peak has been at 24 total patients,” Doderer said.

Despite the increase in patients, Doderer is more concerned with staffing, an issue facing many health care institutions statewide; to operate at full capacity, she said the hospital would need 100 additional nurses.

Gov. Hutchinson will address COVID-19 in his weekly briefing Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

However, the official date of the special session wasn’t announced, but it’s believed it will start Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while...
Arkansas police officers on leave after man dies in custody
Power outage
Power restored to most residents after Saturday storms
The state also added 844 new cases and 42 more people died.
‘Hospitals are full’: Arkansas sets record in COVID admissions
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Driver, hit and run victim in Caruthersville identified

Latest News

A Jonesboro man faces drug charges after trying to trade drugs for a hotel room. He also...
Man arrested after trying to trade drugs for hotel room, crashing SUV into ditch
Jonesboro police need your help finding these people.
Suspects accused of stealing vehicle from dealership
A staff member at NEA Baptist's clinic working at the clinic's vaccine area.
Hospital seeing vaccinated become hospitalized, unvaccinated faring worse
Matthew Vericker, 26
Man arrested on fraud charges after picking up someone else’s prescription