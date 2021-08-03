Hospital seeing vaccinated become hospitalized, unvaccinated faring worse

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA Baptist reports that 13% of its hospitalized COVID patients are vaccinated but usually suffer from less severe symptoms than those unvaccinated.

According to Dr. Stephen Woodruff, the chief medical officer of NEA Baptist, around 97% of those who die from the Delta Variant are unvaccinated.

Those who are vaccinated usually experience less severe symptoms.

But right now, a decent portion of those in the hospital with COVID, are indeed vaccinated.

“People who have been vaccinated, we have been seeing them with COVID, and we do have some of them in the hospital,” Woodruff said. “So it’s about 10-13 percent of our current hospitalized patients have been vaccinated. They don’t tend to be as sick as the others.”

Woodruff also went on to say that symptoms of the delta variant are similar to those of the original version of the virus, but the new variant is transmitted much easier.

“Well delta variant symptoms have been pretty similar to what we saw with the original Wuhan virus,” Woodruff said. “The main concern is that the alpha strain was twice as contagious as the original, and the delta strain is twice as contagious as the alpha.”

Dr. Carl Abraham from NYITCOM at A-State says that the delta variant’s transmissibility is on the border of exponential growth.

And that the virus is getting to unvaccinated people, like water entering a sponge.

“If you are unvaccinated, or are a part of a group of people that are unvaccinated, it will find you,” Abraham said. “And it will enter that group and cause severe illness in many people.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.