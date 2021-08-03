Energy Alert
Man arrested after trying to trade drugs for hotel room, crashing SUV into ditch

A Jonesboro man faces drug charges after trying to trade drugs for a hotel room. He also reportedly crashed an SUV he wasn't allowed to drive into a ditch.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man faces multiple drug charges after trying to exchange narcotics for a hotel room, then crashing an SUV that wasn’t his into a ditch.

In a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police officers went to Lexington Inn and Suites, 2909 Kazi St., on Monday.

Officers searched the area for Tyrone Jefferson, 34, after learning he left. One officer noticed a vehicle drive off the roadway near the end of Gilmore Drive.

Police went to Gilmore Drive and found a red SUV in the ditch. Police also found Jefferson at the scene, and an officer “observed an open can of beer in the front cupholder.”

According to the affidavit, the officer also found a baggie containing just over one gram of marijuana in the middle console area, prompting them to search the SUV.

During the search, the officer discovered another bag with just over one gram of marijuana and a clear plastic baggie containing around ten various colored pills believed to be ecstasy.

Police arrested Jefferson and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center where he was booked into the jail just before 5 a.m.

Meanwhile, the owner of the SUV arrived at the scene and told police that Jefferson wasn’t allowed to use the vehicle, and they left their keys on the counter.

The victim said Jefferson likely took the keys after everyone went to bed.

Jefferson faces multiple drug charges, a driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked charge, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He received a $7,500 bond and will appear in court again on Sept. 29.

