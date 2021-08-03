Man arrested on fraud charges after picking up someone else’s prescription

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces fraud charges after he reportedly purchased a prescription that wasn’t his.

In a probable cause affidavit, officers went to Woodsprings Pharmacy, 1807 Woodsrpings Rd., on April 13 when a man went through the drive-thru, gave the name of a patient, and received amphetamine salts.

The patient then entered the pharmacy later and learned that Matthew Vericker, 26, picked up their prescription.

The patient then said that Vericker didn’t have permission to pick up the medicine, and the police looked over the security footage.

Footage showed Vericker’s tattoos matching his description, and police obtained a bench warrant on July 14.

A judge charged Vericker with fraud-possession of a controlled substance by fraud, forgery, or theft, a Class D felony.

He received a $2,500 bond and will appear back in court on Aug. 26.

