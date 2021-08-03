New plan to grow business in Jonesboro released

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over the past five years, with its strategic plan, Jonesboro Unlimited has created a thousand jobs.

Now, Jonesboro Unlimited is making way for a new plan, Momentum Jonesboro 2.0.

“The purpose of this strategy is to take all the good stuff that’s already happening and make it bigger and just amplify what we’re doing to make sure that we are continuing to attract jobs and the talent,” said Amy Holloway, national director of economic development of Ernst and Young.

Holloway worked with the city on the previous plan that produced 4,000 new jobs and about half a billion in capital investments.

“We are very fortunate and blessed to have the success that we’ve had as a community,” said Mark Young, president of Jonesboro Unlimited. “We also know that a lot of work is yet to be done and so momentum 2.0 builds on our first five years strategic plan.”

The new plan has four key parts business growth, workforce development, quality of life improvement, and clarifying Jonesboro’s marketing and branding.

“The strategy is a comprehensive plan so it looks at a lot of topics related to our ability to expand businesses and grow our talent pool,” said Holloway.

Holloway said the city has a way to go, but it is starting at a good place.

She also mentioned a lot of other cities are also working on strategic plans. So there is a lot more competition to bring in industries.

