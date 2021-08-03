Energy Alert
Parents’ lawsuit challenges Arkansas ban on mask mandates

Two Arkansas parents are suing the state and seeking to overturn its law prohibiting schools...
Two Arkansas parents are suing the state and seeking to overturn its law prohibiting schools and other governmental bodies from requiring face masks.(Unsplash)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Two Arkansas parents are suing the state and seeking to overturn its law prohibiting schools and other governmental bodies from requiring face masks.

The parents on Monday asked a judge to issue a temporary order blocking the state from enforcing the law.

The lawsuit calls the ban that Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed as lawmakers are preparing to convene to take up Hutchinson’s proposal to partly roll back the mask mandate ban for K-12 schools.

The state has faced growing calls to revisit the ban as its coronavirus cases and hospitalizations grow.

