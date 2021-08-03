Energy Alert
Police: Man hospitalized in stabbing and beating incident

Jonesboro police confirmed it’s investigating what led to a stabbing in the East Johnson Avenue and Main Street area.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police confirmed it’s investigating what led to a stabbing in the East Johnson Avenue and Main Street area.

JPD’s Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said around 4:10 p.m., there was a report about a man in a white pickup truck get out of his truck and hit another man on a motorcycle with a bat.

The man hit left the scene but was then followed by the suspect.

A short time later, 911 got another call about the man in the white truck being stabbed by the man on the motorcycle.

Smith said the stabbing victim went to a local hospital for treatment, but they have no word on that individual’s condition.

Police are still investigating the other person involved in this incident.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

