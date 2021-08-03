Report: Malik Monk agrees to deal with Lakers

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A Lepanto native could be heading to L.A.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Malik Monk has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Monk was a free agent after the Hornets declined a qualifying offer.

The former EPC Warrior is fresh off a career season with Charlotte. Monk averaged 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in the 2020-21 campaign. He dropped 36 points against Miami on February 1st & 32 against the Heat on March 26th. Monk scored in double figures in 22 games this past season. He had a stretch of four straight 20+ point performances from February 22nd to February 28th.

The move would mean the Lakers would have two NEA natives on their roster. Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves is on the Summer League squad.

