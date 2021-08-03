Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Report: Malik Monk agrees to deal with Lakers

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1) shoots a 3-pointer as Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31)...
Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1) shoots a 3-pointer as Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A Lepanto native could be heading to L.A.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Malik Monk has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Monk was a free agent after the Hornets declined a qualifying offer.

The former EPC Warrior is fresh off a career season with Charlotte. Monk averaged 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in the 2020-21 campaign. He dropped 36 points against Miami on February 1st & 32 against the Heat on March 26th. Monk scored in double figures in 22 games this past season. He had a stretch of four straight 20+ point performances from February 22nd to February 28th.

The move would mean the Lakers would have two NEA natives on their roster. Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves is on the Summer League squad.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state also added 844 new cases and 42 more people died.
‘Hospitals are full’: Arkansas sets record in COVID admissions
Matthew Vericker, 26
Man arrested on fraud charges after picking up someone else’s prescription
Woman arrested on capital murder charge
A staff member at NEA Baptist's clinic working at the clinic's vaccine area.
Hospital seeing vaccinated become hospitalized, unvaccinated faring worse
Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while...
Arkansas police officers on leave after man dies in custody

Latest News

Valley View head football coach
FFN Extra: Valley View head coach Sean Cockrell previews 2021 season
Valley View continued preseason practice Tuesday morning.
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Valley View
Brookland continued preseason practice Tuesday morning.
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Brookland
Brookland head football coach
FFN Extra: Brookland head coach Eric Munoz previews 2021 season