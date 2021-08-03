Energy Alert
Stuff The Bus returns this weekend

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Join KAIT, the United Way of Northeast Arkansas, CRDC, and the Jonesboro Radio Group this weekend as we Stuff the Bus.

Big yellow school buses will be located at businesses near your local Walmart, collecting items as children prepare to go back to school on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here is a list of the locations you can donate at:

  • CRAIGHEAD COUNTY: Old BancorpSouth at 1901 W Parker Road, Jonesboro
    • Schools supported: Weiner, Westside, Valley View
  • CRAIGHEAD COUNTY: 1853 E Highland Drive (lot near Highland Drive Walmart)
    • Schools supported: Brookland, Jonesboro, Nettleton
  • CROSS COUNTY: Department of Human Services at 803 US-64, Wynne
    • Schools supported: Wynne, Cross County
  • GREENE COUNTY: Belk at 2415 Kingshighway, Paragould
    • Schools supported: Marmaduke, Greene County Tech, Paragould
  • JACKSON COUNTY: 1205 AR-367 (lot between Newport Animal Hospital & Walmart)
    • Schools supported: Jackson
  • LAWRENCE COUNTY: Don’s Steakhouse at 1604 W Main Street, Walnut Ridge
    • Schools supported: Walnut Ridge, Hoxie, Imboden
  • POINSETT COUNTY: Unico Bank at 514 Industrial Park, Trumann
    • Schools supported: Trumann, Bay
  • RANDOLPH COUNTY: BancorpSouth Bank at 1411 Highway 67 S, Pocahontas
    • Schools supported: Pocahontas, Maynard
  • S. MISSISSIPPI COUNTY: First Baptist Church at 2900 W Keiser Avenue, Osceola
    • Schools supported: Osceola, Rivercrest

Monetary donations can be made on the United Way of Northeast Arkansas website.

The school supply drive serves over 20 schools in 8 counties in Northeast Arkansas.

Some of the items needed include:

  • Earbuds/headphones
  • Pencils (#2 & mechanical)
  • Crayons
  • Markers
  • Colored pencils
  • Scissors
  • Cap erasers
  • Glue Sticks
  • Dry erase markers
  • Highlighters
  • Backpacks
  • One inch binders
  • Pocket dividers
  • Notebook paper (wide rule)
  • Pencil
  • pouches for 3-ring binder
  • Kleenex boxes
  • Lysol wipes & spray GermX
  • Ziploc bags

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

