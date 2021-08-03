Stuff The Bus returns this weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Join KAIT, the United Way of Northeast Arkansas, CRDC, and the Jonesboro Radio Group this weekend as we Stuff the Bus.

Big yellow school buses will be located at businesses near your local Walmart, collecting items as children prepare to go back to school on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here is a list of the locations you can donate at:

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY: Old BancorpSouth at 1901 W Parker Road, Jonesboro Schools supported: Weiner, Westside, Valley View

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY: 1853 E Highland Drive (lot near Highland Drive Walmart) Schools supported: Brookland, Jonesboro, Nettleton

CROSS COUNTY: Department of Human Services at 803 US-64, Wynne Schools supported: Wynne, Cross County

GREENE COUNTY: Belk at 2415 Kingshighway, Paragould Schools supported: Marmaduke, Greene County Tech, Paragould

JACKSON COUNTY: 1205 AR-367 (lot between Newport Animal Hospital & Walmart) Schools supported: Jackson

LAWRENCE COUNTY: Don’s Steakhouse at 1604 W Main Street, Walnut Ridge Schools supported: Walnut Ridge, Hoxie, Imboden

POINSETT COUNTY: Unico Bank at 514 Industrial Park, Trumann Schools supported: Trumann, Bay

RANDOLPH COUNTY: BancorpSouth Bank at 1411 Highway 67 S, Pocahontas Schools supported: Pocahontas, Maynard

S. MISSISSIPPI COUNTY: First Baptist Church at 2900 W Keiser Avenue, Osceola Schools supported: Osceola, Rivercrest



Monetary donations can be made on the United Way of Northeast Arkansas website.

The school supply drive serves over 20 schools in 8 counties in Northeast Arkansas.

Some of the items needed include:

Earbuds/headphones

Pencils (#2 & mechanical)

Crayons

Markers

Colored pencils

Scissors

Cap erasers

Glue Sticks

Dry erase markers

Highlighters

Backpacks

One inch binders

Pocket dividers

Notebook paper (wide rule)

Pencil

pouches for 3-ring binder

Kleenex boxes

Lysol wipes & spray GermX

Ziploc bags

