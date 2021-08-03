Suspects accused of stealing vehicle from dealership

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police are looking for three people after they reportedly stole a vehicle.

In a Facebook post from JPD, three people went to the Bayird Auto Dealership in Paragould, 6340 US 49, and after arriving in Jonesboro, stole a key fob of a vehicle before returning about 30 minutes later, jumping across a ditch into the car and leaving Jonesboro.

Our Cadillac Crook (who was caught by the way) seemed to get the attention of several individuals who couldn't keep... Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Monday, August 2, 2021

They ask if you know the people in the pictures; call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-7867.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.