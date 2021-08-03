Suspects accused of stealing vehicle from dealership
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police are looking for three people after they reportedly stole a vehicle.
In a Facebook post from JPD, three people went to the Bayird Auto Dealership in Paragould, 6340 US 49, and after arriving in Jonesboro, stole a key fob of a vehicle before returning about 30 minutes later, jumping across a ditch into the car and leaving Jonesboro.
They ask if you know the people in the pictures; call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-7867.
