Tickets to go on sale for Virtual Johnny Cash Heritage Festival

A popular event honoring the life of Mississippi County native Johnny Cash returns virtually...
A popular event honoring the life of Mississippi County native Johnny Cash returns virtually this year.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular event honoring the life of Mississippi County native Johnny Cash returns virtually this year.

The Johnny Cash Heritage Festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the 2021 show go on sale starting Sunday, Aug. 15.

According to Arkansas State University Heritage Sites and The Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Boyhood Home, Cash’s daughter Rosanne Cash will headline the event with “several of her musical friends.”

The festival is scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

For general tickets, including access to all streaming sessions, are $35.

VIP tickets are $75, giving you access to streaming sessions and an in-person event Friday, Oct. 15, featuring live music, food and drink, and a watch party of the Rosanne Cash concert.

You can purchase tickets through the festival website, JohnnyCashHeritageFestival.com.

