Titanic Museum owner explains difference in iceberg wall in Branson, Mo. from Tennessee attraction injuring 3

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Three visitors suffered injuries after an iceberg wall at the Titanic museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. collapsed.

Titanic has a similar museum in Branson on the 76 Strip. Both Titanic locations remain open. Titanic owner Mary Kellogg said the main difference in the two iceberg walls is the Branson wall is only a quarter of the size. Kellogg said extent of the guests injuries in Tennessee is unknown and they never would have expected an accident to happen.

Branson visitor Ryan Anderson said this was his family’s first time going to the Titanic museum. Despite what happened, he said he had no concerns taking his family Tuesday.

“Accidents can happen anywhere so it’s not going to scare or deter me,” Ryan Anderson said.

Anderson said they were excited for the many hands on attractions the museum provides.

“Excited to go in and see the slant of the ship to see what it was like as the boat was going down and feel the cold water to see how cold it was, kind of get an experience of what their real life was then,” Anderson said.

Caelynn Brscoe visited the attraction for a third time Tuesday.

”I like going to the parts where it shows the third class areas where they lived that part is really cool to see,” Caelynn Brscoe said.

The museum allows guests to experience the environment of the sinking ship. The self-guided tour includes touching a real iceberg and sticking your hand in 28-degree water.

”I just think it’s a great learning experience if you haven’t learned anything about the ship at all just how things looked, specifically and where they were placed in the ship and then about other people that were working on the ship,” Brscoe said.

Brscoe said it’s unfortunate what happened, but she plans to visit the museum again.

“I think after that they would make it safer for everyone,” said Brscoe.

