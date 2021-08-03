Tyson Foods reverses course, will require employees to get vaccinated

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAIT) - The largest U.S. food company has changed course and now says it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tyson Foods announced Tuesday it will require all team members at its U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. All other team members must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families, and their communities,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, the company’s chief medical officer.

To encourage employees to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine, the company also announced it would provide a $200 incentive to its frontline workers.

This is in addition to the company’s policy of compensating workers for up to four hours of pay if they are vaccinated outside their normal shift.

Tyson stated it will make accommodations for those workers who claim medical or religious reasons for not getting the vaccine.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that about half of Tyson Foods’ U.S. workforce—56,000 employees—had received the vaccine since February.

At that time, the company stated it had “no plans to impose a mandate” to reach the other half.

The decision to require all employees to get the vaccine came hours after the state of Arkansas, where the company is headquartered, set a new record in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce,” Coplein said Tuesday.

