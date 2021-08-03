Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Tyson Foods reverses course, will require employees to get vaccinated

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAIT) - The largest U.S. food company has changed course and now says it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tyson Foods announced Tuesday it will require all team members at its U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. All other team members must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families, and their communities,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, the company’s chief medical officer.

To encourage employees to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine, the company also announced it would provide a $200 incentive to its frontline workers.

This is in addition to the company’s policy of compensating workers for up to four hours of pay if they are vaccinated outside their normal shift.

Tyson stated it will make accommodations for those workers who claim medical or religious reasons for not getting the vaccine.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that about half of Tyson Foods’ U.S. workforce—56,000 employees—had received the vaccine since February.

At that time, the company stated it had “no plans to impose a mandate” to reach the other half.

The decision to require all employees to get the vaccine came hours after the state of Arkansas, where the company is headquartered, set a new record in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce,” Coplein said Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state also added 844 new cases and 42 more people died.
‘Hospitals are full’: Arkansas sets record in COVID admissions
Matthew Vericker, 26
Man arrested on fraud charges after picking up someone else’s prescription
Woman arrested on capital murder charge
A staff member at NEA Baptist's clinic working at the clinic's vaccine area.
Hospital seeing vaccinated become hospitalized, unvaccinated faring worse
Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while...
Arkansas police officers on leave after man dies in custody

Latest News

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID-19 incentive for anyone who gets a...
NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH at 1:30: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing
Home Depot workers will have to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
Home Depot requiring workers to mask up amid COVID surge
Over 100 Marion School District students quarantined after first week of school
Marion School District officials encourage student vaccinations after 7 cases identified