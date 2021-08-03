Woman arrested on capital murder charge

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Judsonia woman faces a capital murder charge after a “frantic 911 call” regarding a gunshot victim in Judsonia.

According to a post by the White County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, deputies responded to a home on 8th Street in Judsonia and met 47-year-old Jennifer O’Neill where they found Patrick Allen O’Neill, 53, dead inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

The White County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer O’Neill on a charge of capital murder, a class Y felony.

A judge ordered no bond and a court date set for Sep. 7 at 9 a.m.

The case remains under investigation, and a criminal case file will go to the White County Prosecutors Office.

