Woman arrested on capital murder charge
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Judsonia woman faces a capital murder charge after a “frantic 911 call” regarding a gunshot victim in Judsonia.
According to a post by the White County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, deputies responded to a home on 8th Street in Judsonia and met 47-year-old Jennifer O’Neill where they found Patrick Allen O’Neill, 53, dead inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.
The White County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer O’Neill on a charge of capital murder, a class Y felony.
A judge ordered no bond and a court date set for Sep. 7 at 9 a.m.
The case remains under investigation, and a criminal case file will go to the White County Prosecutors Office.
