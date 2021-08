PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues.

Greene County Tech won 6 games in 2020. The Golden Eagles returned to the postseason after a ten year absence. Nathan Morgan’s flock also hosted a 5A State Playoff Game. That run has the green and gold looking for more.

GCT kicks off the season August 27th at Westside.

FFN Preseason Tour continues with Greene County Tech. They’re taking advantage of the nice weather & working outside this morning.



Golden Eagles won 6 games in 2020 & hosted a 5A State Playoff game.



Hear from @GctQtrback tonight at 6pm & 10pm pic.twitter.com/XNZNgA6Cs0 — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) August 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.